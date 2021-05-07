Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

