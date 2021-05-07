Raymond James Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $37.50

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

