Raymond James Raises EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $63.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EchoStar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

