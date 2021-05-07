Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ARC Resources to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.27.

TSE ARX traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.24. 2,813,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.01. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.29.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.35%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

