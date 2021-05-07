Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

