Raze Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00261626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01116375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.06 or 0.00764189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.38 or 0.99794409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

