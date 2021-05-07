Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and $1.28 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00272548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.11 or 0.01159091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00763836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,366.19 or 0.99881021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

