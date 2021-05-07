Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $23,800.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $23,440.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.75 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.