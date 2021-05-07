Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

RETA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.86. 629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

