Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Primerica (PRI)

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $188.00.

4/13/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $162.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

