RED Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $71,840.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00598481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

