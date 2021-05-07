Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $498.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.29.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

