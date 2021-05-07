Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $420.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

