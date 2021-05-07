Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 2,656 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.87 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

