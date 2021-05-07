Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 119.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.