Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 32,351 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

