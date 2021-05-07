Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Relx alerts:

RLXXF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 10,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.