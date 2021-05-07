RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,185,000. Boston Partners raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

