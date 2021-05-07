Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $644.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.41) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18), with a volume of 177026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.17).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 581.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 529.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market cap of £506.83 million and a PE ratio of 24.06.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

