Repligen Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Shares of RGEN traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. 2,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,559. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

