Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

CRL stock opened at $336.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $144.33 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,668 shares of company stock worth $33,324,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

