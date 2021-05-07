Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $224.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $227.45.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

