Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DSP Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $272.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 in the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.