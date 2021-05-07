Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Pipe’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Pipe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,314. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

