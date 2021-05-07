Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Valvoline (VVV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) recently:

5/6/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Valvoline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

4/30/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00.

4/30/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $26.00.

4/29/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Valvoline was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

4/19/2021 – Valvoline was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

4/13/2021 – Valvoline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

3/22/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $32.00.

3/22/2021 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.16. 74,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,634. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

