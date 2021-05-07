Reviewing Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.65 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.56 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.46

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Laredo Petroleum 1 3 3 0 2.29

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.14%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.