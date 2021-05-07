Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 4 3 0 2.25 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.14%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Liquidia.

Risk and Volatility

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33% Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 329.94 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -5.61 Liquidia $8.07 million 16.42 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -0.98

Liquidia has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.