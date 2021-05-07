Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.58.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

