Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 37,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,748. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.