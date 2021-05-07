RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

NYSE RH opened at $684.97 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $138.42 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.12.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

