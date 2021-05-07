Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €86.82 ($102.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.84.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

