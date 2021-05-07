Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 517,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

