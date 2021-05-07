Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price was down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.59. Approximately 517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 187,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $678.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

