RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RNG traded up $7.67 on Friday, hitting $268.96. 19,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.26.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

