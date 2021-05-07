Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.12. 137,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.