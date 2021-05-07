RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

RIOCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.56. 74,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.7655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.74%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

