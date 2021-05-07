RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to $24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

