RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

