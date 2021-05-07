RiverFront Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $295.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.08. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

