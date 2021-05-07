Rivetz Achieves Market Capitalization of $646,449.56 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $646,449.56 and $874.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00083376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00789468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,047.95 or 0.08900940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.