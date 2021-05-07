Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $55,000 in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

