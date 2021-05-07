Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

