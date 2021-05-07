Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 308,143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

