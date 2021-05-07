Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,009 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 892.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBSS stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

