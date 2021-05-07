Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House Sells 4,600 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.68. 616,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.65.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.