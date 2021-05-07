Roth Capital Lowers Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

