Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 72,796 Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Champions Oncology makes up approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Champions Oncology worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 182,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

