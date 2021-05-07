Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Shares in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.