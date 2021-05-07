Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 286,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Despegar.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $895.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.