Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 11,521 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Stereotaxis comprises 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Stereotaxis worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

STXS opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

